Donald Trump becomes first US president to be impeached twice

Donald Trump has become the first US president in history to be impeached twice.

A majority of the US House of Representatives tonight voted to impeach Trump, formally charging him with inciting an insurrection.

Following hours of debate in Congress, Democrats secured enough votes to push through the impeachment.

The voting fell largely along party lines, although some Republicans voted against the president.

Trump only has a week remaining in office before the inauguration of Democrat Joe Biden on 20 January and is unlikely to be removed before then.

However, if convicted in the Senate he would be barred from ever holding office again.

It comes a week after a violent mob of the president’s supporters stormed the Capitol, leading to five deaths.

