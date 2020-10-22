Barack Obama and Donald Trump have mounted vicious attacks on each other last night at opposing rallies as polling day draws closer.

Obama, who was speaking at a Joe Biden drive-in rally in Philadelphia, called Trump a “crazy uncle”, a peddler of conspiracy theories and someone who is eroding democracy in the US.

The President, speaking in North Carolina, mocked Obama’s 2016 election efforts in campaigning for Hilary Clinton, saying ” the only one more unhappy than Crooked Hillary that night was Barack Hussein Obama”.

‘There was nobody that campaigned harder for Crooked Hillary Clinton than Obama – he was all over the place,” he said.

Election day is less than two weeks away now, with Biden holding a strong lead over Trump in all national polls.

Most have the former Vice President’s lead into double-figures, with one Opinium poll last week putting his advantage at 17 points.

Polls from the key swing states – such as Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Michigan – are closer, but they still show a clear Biden advantage.

However, Obama warned people at the rally to not be complacent, while emphasising the importance of this year’s election.

“There were a whole bunch of polls last time,” he said.

“Didn’t work out. Because a whole bunch of folks stayed at home and got lazy and complacent.

“Not this time. Not this election.”

He added: “Our democracy is not going to work if the people who are supposed to be our leaders lie everyday and just make things up. And we’ve become just numb to it.

“We’ve become immune to it. Every single day.”

Trump, meanwhile, accused Obama of only showing half-hearted support for his former Vice President during this election cycle amidst reports that he wanted to Clinton instead of Biden to run for the Democrats in 2016.

“He refused to support Biden,” Trump said.

The final Presidential debate will take place between Trump and Biden at 2am London time tomorrow.