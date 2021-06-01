Domino’s to hire 5,000 new workers as staff return to old roles

Domino’s is planning to hire 5,000 cooks and delivery drivers as staff who joined during the pandemic return to previous roles.

The takeaway chain told the BBC it had hired thousands of employees over the last year to keep up with demand.

These included hairdressers, taxi drivers and event managers who were unable to carry out their usual work due to Covid restrictions.

Dominos created 6,000 extra jobs due to an increased need for delivery drivers in March last year.

The pizza chain’s operations director Nicola Frampton said the firm was “overwhelmed” by the response of applicants.

“I’m proud we were able to play a part by offering people the opportunity to continue working and earning when times were tough,” she told the BBC.

“But as people start to reunite, customer demand is showing no signs of slowing and so we’re now looking for 5,000 new recruits.”

Following the announcement, shares in Domino’s shot up 0.5 per cent as markets opened.

The latest hiring spree comes days after reports that hospitality venues are now struggling to find staff for thousands of vacancies.

UK Hospitality said there was a shortfall of around 188,000 workers, with uncertainties over the stability of the industry cited as being the main reason for the shortage.

