Disney sparks backlash over #MayThe4th hashtag rights claim

Disney has sparked a backlash on social media after the entertainment giant appeared to claim ownership of the rights to tweets containing the #MayThe4th hashtag.

In a tweet posted yesterday by Disney Plus, the streaming service encouraged fans to share their favourite Star Wars memory using the hashtag.

But in a follow-up tweet full of legalese, the company said anyone using the phrase was subject to its terms of use and agreed to Disney using their message and profile name.

“By sharing your message with us using #MayThe4th, you agree to our use of the message and your account name in all media and our terms of use,” it said, before referring users to terms and conditions on the company’s website.

The comment sparked a backlash from fans who took umbrage at Disney’s claim to the hashtag.

“Hey @Twitter, @jack at what point do you step in and specifically say that hashtags don’t belong to anyone?” one disgruntled Twitter use wrote.

Another quipped: “My favorite Star Wars memory would have to be the time Disney tried to lay legal claim to every tweet on Twitter that used a particular hashtag.”

The #MayThe4th hashtag — a play on the saga’s recurring phrase “may the force be with you” — has been used to mark the unofficial Star Wars Day holiday for fans.

However, Disney later clarified that its legal disclaimer only applied to replies to its original tweet, and not all posts containing the hashtag.

The company added that replies may appear “somewhere special” on 4 May, suggesting the social media stunt will be used in fan-generated publicity for the launch of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on the same date.