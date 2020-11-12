Discounter B&M worth more than Sainsbury's as profits soar over Covid-19 lockdown

High street discounter B&M has reported a 95% rise in first-half core earnings as its low prices and out-of-town stores chimed with consumers during the Covid-19 lockdown.

B&M, which sells everything from homewares and toys to electricals and food, said it made adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of £295.6m in the six months to 26 September almost double the same period last year.

Read more: Discounting pushes August retail sales to highest level since pandemic began

The group, whose full name is B&M European Value Retail, said revenue increased 25.3% to £2.24bn.

Like-for-like sales at B&M UK, whose stores were allowed to stay open through lockdowns because they sell some food, rose 23%.

The group said B&M UK’s sales growth was expected to moderate over the second half, but this hadn’t happened yet.

B&M has expanded rapidly.

Read more: WH Smith scraps dividend as it crashes to £280m loss

It plans 40-50 B&M UK gross openings in the full 2020-21 year, offset by 10 closures.

Shares in the group are up 49% over the last year,valuing the business at £5bn – higher than the market capitalisation of Sainsbury’s.