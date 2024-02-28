Direct Line shares rocket higher on £3.1bn offer from Belgian peer Ageas

News that Direct Line rejected a bid from Belgian insurer Ageas in recent weeks has pushed up the firm’s stock price 17 per cent.

Shares in Direct Line have surged higher by 25.2 per cent today following reports the company rejected a bid from Belgian insurer Ageas in recent weeks.

This morning, Bloomberg reported Ageas had been working with advisers to put together an offer for Direct Line, but had seen its most recent offer rebuffed.

Following the news, Ageas announced in a regulatory filing that it was considering a possible offer that valued Direct Line at around £3.1bn.

Bank of America is advising Ageas, according to the statement.

Ageas “firmly believes that the combination of Ageas’ and Direct Line’s UK businesses will be beneficial for both Ageas and Direct Line shareholders”, the regulatory filing said.

Direct Line has struggled in recent years, with its half-year results from September being described as “very poor” by Citi analysts, with pre-tax losses widening to £76.3m.

The Bromley-based insurer’s stock price has been on a steady decline, falling 46.6 per cent over the last five years, even with the spike today.

The firm’s new CEO, Adam Winslow, is set to begin in the position this week, following previous CEO Penny James’s departure from the firm last year due to an unexpected increase in weather-related claims.

Winslow previously served as UK and Ireland general insurance chief at Aviva.

In September, the firm agreed to sell its brokered commercial insurance unit for £520m, as it looked to shore up its balance sheet.

Panmure Gordon analyst Abid Hussain said: “Management has rejected a 233p per share offer for the group. We think the balance sheet issues have already largely been fixed following the recent disposal of the commercial business.

“It must now undertake the slow and hard work of fixing processes or its culture or both to react faster to inflation and other threats. The new CEO arrives at the end of the week to do just that. In the meantime, Ageas will need to revise its offer with a higher price or larger cash component or both to convince the board and shareholders.”

City A.M. will be updating this story as it develops.