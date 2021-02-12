Digital GP app Livi prescribes €200m funding boost amid pandemic boom

One of the largest digital GP platforms in Europe is said to be in talks to raise a further €200m (£176m) as the Covid-19 pandemic drives up demand for remote healthcare services.

Kry, which trades as Livi in the UK, is working with bankers at JP Morgan on a series D funding round, Sky News reported.

The Stockholm-based company allows users to book video appointments with GPs, including free NHS services.

It is said to have posted strong revenue growth over the last year as more people opt for remote appointments during the pandemic.

The company has also been tapped to send vaccination text messages to patients on behalf of the NHS.

Kry’s last funding came in January last year, when it raised €140m in a funding round led by the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan.

It is not clear what valuation the company is looking to achieve through its latest cash injection.

Kry operates in a string of European countries including France, Germany, Norway and Sweden, and says it has so far booked more than 2m consultations.

The company competes with other digital doctor groups such as Babylon, which operates the GP at Hand app.

Babylon has raised hundreds of millions of pounds to fund its expansion and secured a reported valuation of more than $2bn.

Kry and JP Morgan have been contacted for comment.