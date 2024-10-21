Digital art is redefining creativity

Digital and immersive art allows you to step into whole new worlds, breaking physical constraints and geographical boundaries, says Jennifer Roebuck

In the ever-evolving landscape of human creativity, a seismic shift is underway. Digital and immersive art isn’t just trending; it’s redefining the very essence of artistic expression. As we stand at this pivotal moment, it’s clear that this isn’t a passing fad but a fundamental transformation in how we create, perceive, and interact with the world around us.

Digital and immersive art is leading the way because it completely changes how we interact with creativity. It’s no longer about standing in front of a static painting on a wall; it’s about stepping into an entire world the artist has created, whether that’s through virtual reality, projection mapping or interactive digital works.



This fusion of technology and creativity speaks directly to our increasingly digital lives, reflecting a society where most of our communication, work and relationships happen digitally, so this shift feels natural.

But why does this matter? The answer lies in the unprecedented accessibility and cultural relevance that digital art brings to the table. Traditional art forms, beautiful as they are, have always been limited by physical constraints and geographical boundaries. Digital art shatters these limitations, allowing people from all corners of the globe to experience the same artwork simultaneously, whether online, through VR, or at an interactive exhibit that travels globally. This democratisation of art enables those who might never set foot in a traditional gallery or museum to enjoy it.

Moreover, digital art resonates deeply with contemporary issues. Artists are using these new mediums to tackle pressing concerns like identity, climate change, mental health, technological evolution and pop culture. By doing so, they’re not just creating art; they’re fostering global conversations and pushing the boundaries of human expression.

Art as experience

We’re witnessing a shift from art as an object to art as an experience. While physical artworks will always be desirable, digital art is augmenting classic and contemporary art. This new paradigm is all about immersion and participation. People want to feel part of the art, not just view it from a distance. Installations like teamLab or interactive VR pieces let audiences become a part of the story. It’s about what the art makes you feel and how it changes you. This shift also reflects a broader cultural movement toward valuing experiences over material possessions – people are seeking moments and memories, not just objects. Lumen Studios currently has an installation in Bermondsey called Dual, part of ECLIPSE, that completely takes over your attention and mood for 25 minutes. That is the impact immersive art has.

For traditional galleries and museums, this shift is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it presents a huge challenge as these institutions, which are long accustomed to dealing with physical objects, conserving them and showing them in controlled environments, now face the task of displaying art that is often ephemeral, interactive and technologically dependent. How does one conserve an experience? How do you display a VR piece in a traditional gallery?

However, there is also a massive opportunity. Museums and galleries now have the potential to reach global audiences through virtual exhibitions and digital collections, breaking down the barriers that once existed. To fully embrace this potential, these institutions will need to evolve, bringing in new talent and developing new commercial models. Based on the number of retrospective exhibitions launching, it appears as if this transformation is already underway, with 2025 likely to see even more traditional institutions embracing the digital revolution.

To truly harness the potential of digital art, we need to think way outside the box. We need to encourage collaboration across disciplines – artists working with coders, engineers, and even scientists to push creative boundaries in ways we’ve never seen before.

As we look to the future, it’s clear that digital art stands at the forefront of creative expression, transforming the global art landscape in profound ways. It’s not just changing how we make and view art; it’s changing how we understand and interact with the world around us. It has the ability to create deeply emotional, transformative experiences that go beyond the visual. We’re talking about art that can evolve over time, art that adapts based on the viewer’s interaction and art that can exist anywhere, from a public square to your smartphone.

Jennifer Roebuck is CEO of Lumen Studios and The Lumen Prize



