Deloitte lawyer referred to disciplinary tribunal over ‘unwanted kiss’ at City Hotel

Deloitte lawyer referred to disciplinary tribunal over “unwanted kiss” at Waldorf Hotel

The legal regulator has referred a former Deloitte solicitor to a disciplinary tribunal over an “inappropriate” kiss at a work social event.

Lawyer Jassen Venkatasamy attended a social event at the Waldorf Hotel on 17 March 2022, where he kissed an unnamed person. He is accused of kissing this person on the lips which was noted as “inappropriate”, “unwanted” and “sexually motivated”.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), which is the regulatory body for solicitors in England and Wales, referred him yesterday to the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal (SDT). The SDT has the power to strike a solicitor’s name off the Roll, suspend a solicitor from practice, impose restrictions upon practice, and fine or reprimand a solicitor.

Venkatasamy was admitted to the Roll on 17 September 2018. The Roll is a record of all solicitors who are regulated by the SRA, which allows a lawyer to practise.

He is no longer employed by Deloitte. The allegations against him are subject to a hearing before the SDT and are as yet unproven.

A Deloitte spokesperson said: “As this is an ongoing regulatory matter, it would not be appropriate to comment.”