Former Deloitte lawyer cleared by disciplinary tribunal

Former Deloitte lawyer Jassen Venkatasamy has been cleared by the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal after he was referred by the legal regulator.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) referred the ex-Big Four lawyer to the disciplinary tribunal last November over allegations of an “inappropriate” kiss at a work social event which was organised by the Big Four firm.

Venkatasamy appeared at a two-day hearing in front of the Tribunal on the 26 and 27 March.

Following the conclusion of the case, the Tribunal found that the allegations against him were not proven.

The Tribunal dismissed the case against him.

According to the regulator, the Tribunal made no order as to costs.

The full written decision of the Tribunal has yet to be published, but it is expected in the next few weeks.

Commenting on the decision, Venkatasamy told City A.M.: ‘I am pleased with the SDT’s decision. The decision reached was fair in all circumstances in careful consideration of all evidence put forward. The investigatory process was extremely challenging mentally. I am grateful to my solicitor, Jonathan Goodwin and his advocacy in advancing my case. I look forward to resuming my career in law”.

The SRA was contacted for comment.