Ditch the boozy Christmas parties and go for a winter walk, says lawyer

Designated boss: lawyer says senior figures should stay sober to keep an eye out for colleagues.

Employment law expert states alcoholic Christmas parties can cause a ‘raft of problems’, including serious sexual misconduct. She urges employers to consider switching to a more team-based activity.

Katherine Cooke, senior associate at Midlands law firm Higgs, warns that she sees an explosion of disciplinary cases during the festive season. She explains: “In December and January we often see a surge in businesses asking for disciplinary advice around bad behaviour on various levels, including physical violence and discriminatory comments.”

She points out the “correlation between the amount of drinking that happens at an event and the number of problems experienced”.

Cooke warns employers that Christmas parties are work events so they are liable for their employees’ behaviour, bad or otherwise.

She recommends employers to “risk assess an event beforehand and consider measures like arranging or reimbursing transport home.” She adds that at least one senior person should remain sober to keep an eye out for colleagues.

“Having alcohol-centred events also raises inclusivity issues,” Cooke points out.

She adds: “There are people with religious beliefs who may not want to attend venues which sell alcohol and promote heavy drinking. Similarly, this also causes problems for people who have, or have had, problems with drinking and struggle in that environment.”

Cooke urges employers to consider a change in the focus of Christmas parties from drink and food to a more team-based activity.

She quotes research from Easy Offices which shows that 43 per cent of UK workers said they feel pressure to drink at work socials but despite that, 84 per cent of work socials involve alcohol.

She advises employers to create events that are accessible to all and not just those who ‘enjoy a knee’s up’.