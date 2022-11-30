City bosses more Santa than Scrooge this Christmas as it rains parties, presents and bonuses in London

Workers in London get more bonuses and presents than anywhere else in the UK this Christmas

Despite economic difficulties, London bosses are still planning to give their staff Christmas parties, presents, or bonuses.

London employers appear to be going bigger on bonuses, with 56 per cent of London staff expecting a Christmas bonus, compared with just 23 per cent of those in both the South East and South West, and only 18 per cent of those in Yorkshire and Humberside.

The percentage of London workers expecting to receive a Christmas present from their company is way higher than in other regions: 59 per cent, compared with 19 per cent in both Wales and the West Midlands, and 20 per cent in the South East.

This is according to a new survey of 2,000 workers nationwide, undertaken by Moneypenny, which showed that 73 per cent of London workers said that their company will be providing a staff Christmas party this year, which is way above the survey’s national average of 50 per cent.

The survey also showed that some generous London bosses are going to provide a combination of Xmas parties and presents or bonuses.

In addition, only 13 per cent of London workers said they aren’t expecting to receive a Christmas party, bonus or gift from their bosses, compared with 55 per cent of those in Yorkshire and Humberside and 48% of those in Scotland.

The survey also showed that of the small number of London workers who said they won’t be receiving a staff Christmas party, 68 per cent said it’s because their company never provides a Christmas party, while 23 per cent think it’s because company budgets have been cut.

Meanwhile, 11 per cent said it’s because their company got out of the habit during the Covid pandemic, and 6 per cent said it’s because their company is giving staff pay rises or financial help on other occasions instead, to help with the cost of living crisis.

“In times of economic uncertainty, it’s heart-warming to see that companies are providing a Christmas thank you for their people, and while office parties remain popular, there are certainly more creative ways in which you can thank your people,” said Joanna Swash, Group CEO for Moneypenny.