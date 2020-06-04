Debenhams reveals first UK stores to reopen this month

Debenhams has revealed which UK stores are set to reopen when lockdown restrictions are eased for retailers later this month.

The department store chain said three Northern Ireland stores. Including the Belfast flagship shop, will open on 8 June. A further two stores will open in Northern Ireland shortly after.

In England, 50 stores will reopen on 15 June with the rest to follow later in the week.

Debenhams said strict social distancing and hygiene measures will be implemented in store.

Meanwhile, stores in Scotland and Wales will remain closed until their governments lift restrictions on retailers.

Debenhams also announced that it has successfully completed lease negotiations on 120 stores. The retailer went into administration last month for the second time in a year as it sought to protect itself from legal action from creditors that could have forced it into liquidation.

Debenhams managing director Steven Cook said: “We are delighted to be welcoming customers back to our stores in the coming weeks.

“From the installation of perspex screens at till points to the roll-out of social distancing procedures and PPE, we have been working hard to ensure our colleagues and customers can work and shop with confidence.

“Our reopening plans follow the successful conclusion of lease negotiations on 120 stores, meaning that the vast majority of our stores will be reopening.”

Which Debenhams stores will reopen this month?

Stores reopening in Northern Ireland on 8 June

Belfast

Newry

Rushmere

Stores reopening in England on 15 June

Barrow

Bath

Bedford

Blackburn

Blackpool

Bournemouth

Bristol

Bromley

Bury

Bury St Edmunds

Cambridge

Chelmsford

Chester

Chesterfield

Colchester

Hanley

Harrogate

Harrow

Hastings

Hemel

Hereford

Ilford

Ipswich

Leeds

Lichfield

Lincoln

Liverpool

Luton

Mansfield

Meadowhall

Northampton

Norwich

Oxford

Portsmouth

Redditch

Scarborough

Scunthorpe

Sheffield

Staines

Stevenage

Stockport

Taunton

Torquay

Wakefield

Westwood Cross

Weymouth

Winchester

Worcester

Worthing

York Monks Cross