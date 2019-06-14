Friday 14 June 2019 6:12 am
What comes next is shaped at Cannes. Nothing helps raise your game than being around the best of the best. And the rosé doesn’t do any harm.
Chris Donnelly, founder and managing director of Verb Brands, says NO.
When in Cannes, do as the creatives do. Except these days, creatives are few and far between.
The industry is so little about creativity anymore, it’s no wonder that the biggest yachts all belong to tech firms and management consultancies. But this was inevitable. The so-called celebration of creativity has for a long time been little more than an industry self-congratulating itself.
Great marketing is driven by messages that resonate with customers and genuinely drive return for a brand. But the ads that win awards are those that please the advertising industry alone.
Is that a benchmark we should be aiming for? Pleasing only that bubble? It is surely more appropriate to focus on what actually moves the needle for brands. Anything else is just self-serving noise, like most awards and industry accolades these days.
Cannes is just an industry knees-up. It’s interesting certainly, but relevant? Ask instead what is actually relevant to your clients – especially those weathering the Brexit storm.
DEBATE: Is Cannes Lions still relevant to the advertising industry?
Share
City A.M.'s opinion pages are a place for thought-provoking views and debate. These views are not necessarily shared by City A.M.
Share