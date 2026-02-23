Danube Properties Launches Exclusive 0.5% Monthly Payment Plan As A Special Ramadan Offer

In celebration of the holy month of Ramadan, Danube Properties has unveiled an exclusive 0.5% per month payment plan, reaffirming its commitment to making homeownership in Dubai more accessible while embracing the spirit of community and generosity that defines this auspicious season.

Designed to empower aspiring homeowners and investors, the limited-time Ramadan offer reflects the company’s customer-first philosophy. The 0.5% monthly payment plan enables buyers to invest in premium properties with enhanced flexibility and ease. This exclusive offer is valid until March 31, 2026.

The initiative also embodies the vision of Mr. Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, who has consistently championed inclusive growth and responsible business practices.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Rizwan Sajan said: “Ramadan is a time of reflection, gratitude, and giving back to the community. At Danube Properties, we believe that true success is measured not only by growth, but by the positive impact we create in people’s lives. Our 0.5% monthly payment plan is a humble effort to support families and investors in achieving their dream of owning a home in Dubai, while honouring the spirit of this blessed month.”

Over the years, Danube Properties has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality developments supported by attractive and innovative payment structures that cater to a diverse customer base. This Ramadan, the company once again reinforces its promise to provide value-driven opportunities that make real estate investment both accessible and rewarding.

Known for offering fully furnished apartments complemented by more than 40 lifestyle amenities, Danube Properties has earned the trust of customers through its commitment to before time delivery, exceptional build quality, and overall excellence. With innovation, accessibility, and reliability at its core, the company continues to redefine modern urban living across the region.

About Danube Properties

Danube Properties, a subsidiary of the Danube Group founded in 1993 by Rizwan Sajan, is among the UAE’s leading private real estate developers. Known for pioneering the 1% payment plan, the company delivers fully furnished apartments complemented by over 40 lifestyle amenities, with a strong track record of quality construction and timely delivery.

