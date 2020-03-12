Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia to quit as Salesforce UK boss

Former Virgin Money boss Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia is set to quit Salesforce as its executive after just three months at the helm.

Salesforce will announce tomorrow morning that Gadhia, who only joined the company last August, will step down as boss of the British business to become an adviser, according to Sky News.

A Sky News source said Gadhia was likely to focus on her role as the founder of price comparison start-up, Snoop, which has received financial backing from Salesforce’s venture investing arm.

The software company is undergoing a huge management shake-up. Last month, Salesforce promoted former BT chief executive Gavin Patterson to president and chief executive of Salesforce International.

It came as the firm announced that Keith Block had stepped down as co-chief executive, making Marc Benioff the sole boss.

Gadhia had shunned a prospective job at the Bank of England to head up Salesforce’s UK business after the firm launched a $2.5bn investment programme as part of its commitment to the UK.

She begun her role at Salesforce on 1 October.

The former Virgin Money boss, who has also worked for Royal Bank of Scotland, was recognised in the last New Year’s Honours list for her contribution to financial services and women in the finance industry.

Salesforce and Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia could not be contacted for comment.

