Daily UK coronavirus cases jump to highest since June

The number of coronavirus cases reported in the UK today rose to its highest since June, surpassing 1,000 daily cases for the first time in almost two months.

The UK recorded 1,062 new positive tests for coronavirus, the highest daily case rise since late June, as local lockdowns in some areas rise.

The rate was 304 cases higher than the 758 new coronavirus cases reported yesterday.

It comes as the R rate may have risen above 1 for the first time in London, it emerged on Friday.

The latest government update indicated that the R number in London is between 0.8 and 1.1 — the same as the north-west and south-west of England, which retained the same R number as last week.

The R rate for England has stayed the same, however, at 0.8 to 1.0, while the UK as a whole has risen from 0.8 to 0.9 to move in line with England.

Separate data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said there were 28,300 coronavirus cases in the community in the week ending 2 August, equating to 0.05 per cent of the population.

It was down by around 7,400 people from the week before, although still more than the UK’s lowest levels seen at the end of June.

Around 3,700 new coronavirus cases were recorded each day in the most recent week across private households in England.