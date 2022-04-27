Customers could save nearly £150 by turning off ‘vampire electronics’ reveals British Gas

Households could save £147 on their electricity bills every year by switching off electronics left on standby, according to British Gas.

New research from the country’s biggest supplier revealed ‘vampire electronics’ can significantly raise energy consumption and consequently household bills.

This includes devices such as televisions and top box routers being left turned on even when they are no longer being used..

Its research reveals almost one in three energy users (28 per cent) are already stressed about paying their energy bills this year.

Vampire devices (Source: British Gas)

However, almost one in five (16 per cent) Brits remain unaware that many household appliances use up electricity while not in use.

There is now increased focus on reducing energy demand, with the price cap spiking to nearly £2,000 per year this month for average users amid market carnage.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has fuelled speculation the price cap could rise again in October, with Cornwall Insight forecasting a further £600 hike in bills.

Insulation remains a key factor in boosting energy efficiency, alongside behavioural changes such as a lowering thermostat temperatures.

There are also plans to bring in surge pricing, smart meters providing energy firms with frequent updates on their power usage.

Ofgem will be granted legal powers next month to change how smart meters operate, with information about usage sent to suppliers every 30 minutes by default – rather than customers opting in as they do at the moment.

However, firms have also faced criticism for providing patronising advice to customers, with Ovo Energy hit with pushback on social media for telling energy users to cuddle pets and do star jumps to cut down energy bills.

Utilita Energy boss Bill Bullen told City A.M. earlier this year that while there were examples of unhelpful consumer guidance, he believed there was a place for practical pointers such as lowering thermostats to 21°C, not leaving TVs on standby and buying heavier curtains.

He said: “There are behavioural changes that make a significant difference to your carbon footprint and your energy bill, and it’s absolutely fair for supply companies to be saying that.”