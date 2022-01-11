Ovo Energy says sorry after it tells customers to do star jumps and cuddle pets to cut down bills

Ovo Energy has apologised after it advised customers to do star jumps, cuddle pets and eat porridge to cut down energy bills and stay warm.

The energy firm, which is one of the UK’s largest suppliers, said it was “embarrassed” by the blog, which offered 10 tips on “keeping warming in the winter without turning up the heating”.

This also included advice such as wearing extra clothes and keeping the oven open after “you’ve finished cooking”.

It also suggested people should keep the curtains open in warm weather, “have a cuddle with your pets and loved ones”, and keep moving by “cleaning the house, challenging the kids to a hula-hoop contest, or doing a few star jumps”.

The post has since been removed by the company, so it could be updated with “more meaningful information for customers”.

It was originally sent out to SSE customers, which is a brand owned by Ovo Energy.

Energy bills are expected to rise significantly in April, when the domestic consumer price cap is next updated by market regulator Ofgem – with experts forecasting a potential 56 per cent increase, raising the annual cost of average usage from £1,277 to £,2000.

Gas and power prices have already reached record levels over recent months, amid increased oil and gas demand in Asia, storage and supply issues across Europe, and a winter with little wind to generate alternative power.

UK inflation is now at a 10-year high and expected to increase further, prompting warnings of a cost-of-living “crisis”.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is currently considering options to reduce costs for UK households, including a potential expansion of the Warm Homes Discount Scheme, which offers a £140 saving to 2.2m UK households.

He is also set to meet with disgruntled Tory MPs, having faced pressure from backbenchers to cut costs by £200 by removing VAT and environmental levies from energy bills.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters he had discussed the cost-of-living pressures with Rishi Sunak on Sunday night and believes ministers have “got to help people, particularly on low incomes”.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has reportedly met with industry leaders over the Christmas window, with both parties agreeing action has to be taken to protect consumers from spiralling costs – even if nothing has yet been specifically agreed.