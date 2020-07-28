Curve hires former Paypal exec as first finance boss

London fintech startup Curve has hired its first chief financial officer as it looks to expand its product and geographic scope.

Curve today announced Scott Weller would be joining the banking platform’s executive team.

Weller started his career in Blackrock’s private equity group before joining Paypal as a finance director. There he played a pivotal role in the company’s separation from Ebay in 2015, before working on Paypal’s pricing strategy in the EMEA market.

Curve, which offers users the ability to spend from multiple bank accounts using a single debit card, is rapidly expanding its leadership team. It recently appointed Eyal Goldberg as VP, Machine Learning, and Amanda Orson as VP, Head of North America.

Earlier this year the fintech announced plans to open its first office in the US as a base for its Stateside operations.

“Scott’s experience taking teams and businesses like ours to the next level, in addition to his unique knowledge of the payments landscape, make him the ideal candidate to lead our finance function and advance Curve’s mission to converge the fragmented world of money, leading our customers to a healthier financial life,” said Shachar Bialick, founder and chief executive of Curve.

Weller added: “I’m so excited to join Curve at this inflection point in the company’s growth journey. Curve has established a unique position in the payments space”.

Last month Curve was hit by a three-day outage as the City regulator froze Wirecard’s UK business – Wirecard Solutons.

The startup was one of a few fintechs using the firm’s e-money and payment services in the UK but announced in April it would bring its e-money services inhouse.