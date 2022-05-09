Cultural capital: Museums, galleries and libraries get £128m cash injection

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Cultural venues including museums, galleries and public libraries will get a £128m injection of cash to improve accessibility to the arts and safeguard their futures.

Organisations are now being encouraged by the government submit expressions of interest to receive support following the previous allocation of £48m worth of funding to 60 organisations earlier this year.

Venues across the country have already benefited from the fun, including the Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery, which earlier this year received £5m to fund structural work to safeguard the building for future generations, as well as the iconic Bletchley Park, which was given £468,000 for essential maintenance works to its buildings.

Support will be targeted to areas which have historically had lower levels of cultural investment as part of the government’s commitment to levelling up access to culture across the country.

Funding will also be targeted on locally-led cultural projects, museums and public libraries in England.

Arts Minister Lord Parkinson commented on the move: