Crystal Palace made to sweat by Uefa over Europa League place

Crystal Palace must wait to learn their fate as to whether they will participate in the Europa League, Uefa confirmed on Monday.

The first chamber of the Uefa Club Financial Control Body made rulings on two other cases but chose to delay their decision for Crystal Palace.

The Eagles’ won a spot in the second tier European competition by beating Manchester City in the FA Cup last season, but a significant stake in the club owned by John Textor – who also owns Europa League qualifiers Lyon – put their participation into jeopardy.

Textor agreed last week to sell his 44 per cent stake to former United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom Woody Johnson, who owns the New York Jets.

And in a boost to Palace, Textor’s Lyon were relegated to the French second division due to their poor finances. The club are appealing but have said they’d give up their European spot if they’re unsuccessful.

Uefa has therefore chosen to delay their decision as two who, if not both, will play in the Europa League.

Uefa delay on Crystal Palace

“This postponement relates to Olympique Lyonnais’ compliance with the settlement agreement concluded with the CFCB First Chamber for its breach of the financial sustainability requirements,” a Uefa statement read.

“As part of this settlement, Olympique Lyonnais agreed on an exclusion from the 2025/26 UEFA club competitions should the French authority (DNCG) confirm the club’s relegation to Ligue 2.”

Further details on this multi-club ownership case and this settlement agreement will be communicated in due course.

Elsewhere Uefa decided that Irish club Drogheda United FC cannot compete in the Uefa Conference league while Danish sister club Silkeborg IF can.

It also ruled that Hungary’s Gyori ETO FC would be allowed into the Conference League while Slovakia’s FC DAC 1904 Dunajska Streda had their application denied on the grounds of multi-club ownership.

Crystal Palace legal analysis

Richard Coopey, partner at Grosvenor Law, says:

“From a sporting point of view, there will be concerns that UEFA have shown themselves willing to pick a fight with the minnows, whilst leaving the sharks to swim free, with minor penalties relating to substantial FFP/PSR infringements abound for the giants of European football, whilst comparatively tiny Drogheda’s European dreams are crushed by what will seem to many to be a technicality.

“Palace find themselves in a complicated situation due to Lyon’s financial difficulties and ongoing discussions with the French football authorities, as well as the possibilities of a sale of Textor’s shares which may just come soon enough to allow them to be granted a reprieve. Palace are not out of the woods yet, and it may still be that they are forced to seek relief from CAS if all else fails.

“For the Eagles to find themselves barred from Europe following the first major trophy success would seem cruel, and they may be a high profile enough victim of the multi-club ownership rules that we could see other major clubs consider alternative ways to build relationships, at least with other European clubs, to avoid the same risks.”