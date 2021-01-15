Trade like a crypto insider: Trade the Chain combines the power of AI-driven sentiment indicators and actionable, real time alerts, and an expansive knowledge base with a global community of traders to help people make more informed trading decisions

Hedge funds and other large financial institutions have long been able to make massive profits on trades in pretty much any asset class because of their access to information and ability to find trading signals that others don’t see.

These traders spend millions to model, analyze and understand how and why prices go up and down, the edge they gain gives them an advantage on the competition, and enables them to make millions before anyone knows why they make a trade. Some can even accurately predict how an asset’s price will move over a short period of time with a stunning amount of accuracy.

Blockchain and crypto assets have leveled the playing field for how people interact with money. Many people want to join this movement but are unsure how, and most people lack the resources of a large investment bank or asset manager, so how do you keep up and find an edge in these fast-paced, 24/7 global markets?

Finding the signals through the noise

Many traders spend millions to build sophisticated technology to scour data sources for small bits of information they can see before anyone else. For them, speed is the name of the game, and the first one to the trade is usually the one to make the most profit.

The greatest source of trading signals for most crypto and digital assets is Twitter. Yes, most tweets are irrelevant to any given investing strategy, but every so often an opportunity arises when companies make announcements on the social media platform, or someone notices an anomaly in a bit of code, or spots a trend before anyone else and tweets about it.

Finding these proverbial needles in the haystack is daunting, there are more than 500 million tweets sent every day across the platform. Trade the Chain uses cutting edge technology built in partnership with The Tie to scour these posts (and thousands of other data sources) for the nuggets of info that can give you the edge you need to beat rivals to the punch. Often, when an overseas exchange in countries including Korea or Japan makes an announcement, it does so in their native language, and Asian traders are able to take advantage of these opportunities while the rest of the world is left wondering why an asset pops.

Trade the Chain translates these tweets, blog posts and other data sources into English to make them actionable to a wider audience.

A data-driven approach

Savvy investors know that finding information before others isn’t easy. And when you are able to find that one game changing signal that earns 50 percent, 80 percent, or even doubles in value, it can make your week, month or even year. Until now, only the largest of financial firms could make these life changing trades.

Trade the Chain uses an AI-driven data engine built in partnership with The Tie that scours thousands of sources for information that it can turn into even the slightest of advantages. One great example is the real time alerts it serves up around exchange listings, which on average have an outsized impact on price relative to just about any other quantifiable event impacting crypto asset prices.

A recent alert notified Trade the Chain members that a token called The Graph (GRT) was slated to list on Binance. Proprietary data crawlers found this information on the exchange’s website 20 minutes before it was more widely announced. Since Binance is the world’s largest crypto and digital asset trading platform, the impact would be greatest if someone owned GRT before this information was more widely spread.

Traders that bought into GRT shortly after that alert and sold about 24 hours later earned (on average) more than 200 percent on their initial investment. This is just one of many examples of what having knowledge of a major event means even if that information came to you only minutes before the wider public was aware.

These are the kinds of trades you normally only hear about on television or in news articles, and hundreds of everyday, average people had access to that information and were able to position themselves for success before the rest of the cryptoverse even knew what was happening. Believe it or not, this is only the tip of the iceberg.

The wisdom of the crowd

Momentum trading is becoming increasingly important as markets experience prolonged bull runs, especially over the past decade. Over that time, they’ve increasingly been turning to Twitter to follow the crowd, and they have even been using tweets to better understand why assets are heading in a specific direction.

Through use of artificial intelligence and machine learning, the most sophisticated traders are able to analyze sentiment to a stunningly accurate degree, and incorporate it into their momentum trading strategies. Trade the Chain is able to predict with 95 per cent accuracy which direction an asset will move over a rolling one-hour period, and even determine how far it will move in that direction, on a percentage basis.

Also, through use of even more advanced analytics. Trade the Chain creates short and long term sentiment scores that let traders know if a bearish movement is indicative of long-term downward pressure or only temporary during a prolonged bullish run. Even more impressively, this analysis is available on a coin-by-coin basis, or for the entire universe of crypto and digital assets.

The most important part

The advantage gained here is obvious. But there’s one more element to Trade the Chain that is probably the most important – community.

Trade the Chain is not just a data platform, it’s also a community of enthusiastic, engaged traders across the world in 19 different time zones sharing trading ideas, celebrating victories, and teaching newer users how to interpret and use all this information.

Most hedge funds are highly secretive, trading by themselves in a silo and refusing to share their secret sauce. You now have access to this, and a community of traders happy to help you learn and cheer you on. Learn the secrets they don’t want you to know and trade like an insider.

All information provided by Trade the Chain is for informational purposes. Nothing on the site or in the community is investment advice, and should not be construed as such.