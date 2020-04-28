Minima, based out of the UK and Switzerland, is a compact, scalable and secure cryptocurrency and the world’s first truly decentralised Blockchain protocol that runs entirely on mobile phones.

The Founders of Minima hail from opposite ends of the Maths and Marketing spectrum.

Co- Founder and Chief Architect Paddy Cerri is a true crypto evangelist. He joined the Bitcoin community back in 2012 and has been an active contributor on the forums ever since. A full stack coder, he conceptualised the Minima protocol over the last 5 years. Drawing extensive coding and engineering experience from multiple areas, ranging from physics engines, creating crypto exchanges, and launching consumer and tech-focused apps to 10m+ users.

Co-Founder and CEO, Hugo Feiler is an entrepreneur with over two decades of experience in the marketing communication space. He has run and founded leading marketing agencies, creating global campaigns for companies including Vodafone, Toshiba and Sony Electronics. He was previously a General Manager at Sony Europe. Minima was launched at the end of 2018.

Minima’s Layer 1 Proof of Work blockchain is built upon a singular, powerful philosophy; maximum decentralisation. The basis for this core principle is quite simple: Humans are corruptible. Without total decentralisation, identifiable single points of failure within a system will be discovered and exploited. Today’s risk-heavy, centralised systems are a weight on humanity. Time and again, trust in the middleman, counterparts and, on a larger scale, governments falls apart.

Even Bitcoin’s centralised oligarchy of miners and Ethereum’s bloated nodes are compromising on true decentralisation. Minima recognised the need to deal with this issue head-on to preserve network resilience now and into the future. In order to achieve maximum decentralisation, Minima’s blockchain empowers every user to run a “complete node” on a mobile phone or IoT device. A complete node not only validates every transaction, but helps in the construction of the Blockchain, which is increasingly a privilege reserved only for the ever-decreasing number of miners.

Minima users individually mine their own transactions, and this cumulative work is used to create blocks. Users automatically collaborate to perform the same task that competing miners would normally do, creating a decentralised approach to energy consumption, rather than the energy arms-race so evident in current proof-of-work blockchains.

In order to encourage mass adoption, running a Minima node is, by design, frictionless. With a simple app download, a user can join the Minima network that delivers a complete set of cryptographically secure tools needed to build trustless ecosystems. A complete node can run seamlessly on all operating systems and devices with minimal resource burden or the need for additional hardware.

“A maximally decentralised blockchain protocol, with powerful scripting for tokenisation, designed to be functionally complete and ready for the masses. A sustainable fixed-cap programmable monetary system. Every user on the network an equal. With zero centralising points of failure. This is the dream that Minima is making a reality,” concludes Co-Founder Hugo Feiler.

Minima is already working with the Telecom Industry to drive adoption. In May 2019 Swisscom Blockchain ran a successful code audit and testnet of the Minima protocol across three continents. Just last month Minima announced the completion of a successful Proof of Concept with the Isle of Man based mobile operator, Manx Telecom. The trial saw Manx Telecom send tokens on Minima’s blockchain, from one phone to another, granting network access without touching any of the operator’s existing billing systems.

Growing consumer demand for data and increasing numbers of networked devices puts Telcos’ charging and billing infrastructure under pressure. Minima’s solution within this vertical is to manage access to mobile services via a decentralised blockchain, involving the sale and acceptance of tokens as proof that the user is eligible to access the desired services, replacing the centralised and complex legacy approval systems

The Minima testnet is currently running and was open sourced in Q1, 2020. Beta Apps are being deployed this quarter and the mainnet is due to launch mid next year. For more information visit www.minima.global or https://t.me/Minima_Global