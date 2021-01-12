Covid rule-breakers 'increasingly likely' to be fined, says police chief

Those caught breaking Covid rules are now “increasingly likely” to be fined by the police, London’s top officer has said.

Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick said: “Most people are doing the right thing to keep each other safe, but sadly a small minority of people continue to flagrantly ignore the rules, for example by holding house parties, meeting in basements to gamble or breaking into railway arches for unlicensed raves.

“It is preposterous to me that anyone could be unaware of our duty to do all we can to stop the spread of the virus”, she wrote in the Times.

“We have been clear that those who breach Covid-19 legislation are increasingly likely to face fines.”

Since November, police have issues 8,000 penalties for breaches of the rules.

Dame Cressida’s comments come after a flurry of reports of people breaking the restrictions in the last week.

Yesterday health secretary Matt Hancock said that tougher measures could not be ruled out if people did not comply.

He urged people to follow the restrictions, saying: “It is your actions now that can make a difference.”

It is understood that harsher restrictions are not currently anticipated.

Yesterday a further 529 people died from the disease in the UK, with another 46,169 new cases recorded.