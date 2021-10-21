Covid: Number 10 denies drawing up plans to ban household mixing this winter

Downing Street has firmly denied reports that the government is drawing up “Plan C” measures to ban household mixing if Covid rates get surge this winter.

Boris Johnson’s official spokesman said Brits face a “very challenging winter”, but that it was “not accurate” to say ministers or officials are working on proposals for further restrictions.

Health secretary Sajid Javid yesterday said the government would not be implementing its Plan B measures, which include mandatory face masks and vaccine passports for large events, while warning that Covid cases may hit 100,000 a day this winter.

He suggested that if people do not come forward to take their booster jabs that Plan B restrictions may need to be implemented over winter.

The Telegraph today reported that the Cabinet Office was also drawing up Plan C measures that would include a ban on household mixing if the NHS comes under serious strain.

Speaking to journalists today, Johnson’s spokesman said: “It’s important to stress neither ministers nor officials are working on those proposals – that’s not accurate.”

There were 179 deaths from Covid yesterday, one of the highest daily tallies since March. However, the country was in lockdown at this point and vaccination numbers were far lower.

Hospitalisations from Covid are also now approaching 1,000 a day.

The NHS Confederation, an advocacy body for NHS providers, has called for the government to implement its Plan B winter Covid restrictions.

The The British Medical Association (BMA) has called for Plan B measures plus some form of social distancing to come into place out of fears that the NHS could get overwhelmed in the not too distant future.

Health minister Edward Argar said today that current pressure on the health service was “sustainable”.

“We have a challenging winter coming, you’d normally have me on to talk about winter pressures in the NHS and flu,” he said.

“The NHS is coping with a difficult situation, but there are a lot of factors we need to look at.”