Covid medical boss Jonathan Van-Tam takes job at vaccine maker Moderna

Former Covid medical officer Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam has joined vaccine maker Moderna as an advisor, it has been revealed.

The former deputy chief medical officer, who played a key role in the UK’s pandemic response has taken the post on a part-time basis at the US pharmaceutical giant, since May.

He is working as a senior medical consultant at the $40bn-valued American firm, while continuing to work as a top medical strategy advisor at the University of Nottingham.

Moderna, led by CEO and French businessman Stéphane Bancel, is a pharma and biotech firm based in Massachusetts, in the US, which focuses on mRNA vaccinations.

It comes just over a year after Prof Sir Van-Tam, who became known as ‘JVT’, quit Whitehall after five years in government in March 2022.

‘Globally renowned’

Moderna says JVT’s position is in accordance with the government’s rules on outside appointments taken up by former Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) senior staff.

He is restricted from lobbying DHSC or its associated agencies, or from taking part in bids for government procurement contracts relating to health, until after March 2024.

And the Financial Times reported JVT is also barred from making use of confidential information from his time in government to further business interests.

Dr Paul Burton, Moderna’s chief medical officer, said at the time of JVT’s appointment: “Professor Van-Tam’s significant experience and expertise as a specialist in influenza, including its epidemiology, transmission, vaccinology and pandemic preparedness, as well as a globally renowned academic and educator, will be a vital asset to Moderna as we work to improve population health security.”

The former Downing Street official became a recognised face during the Covid-19 crisis due to his frequent appearances at No10 press conferences, alongside then prime minister Boris Johnson, former health secretary Matt Hancock and chief medic Professor Sir Chris Whitty.