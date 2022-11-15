Covid bereaved families fly banner over I’m A Celeb camp telling Matt Hancock to ‘get out of here’

Banner over the I’m a celeb camp

Families of coronavirus victims flew a banner above the jungle in protest of former health secretary Matt Hancock’s appearance on the ITV show.

The stunt led to a noise complaint from locals after the plane sent a message to Hancock urging him to head back to Westminster.

This comes after the former health secretary during the pandemic lost the Conservative parliamentary whip for going to the jungle while the Commons was still sitting.

Posting on Twitter, campaign group 38Degrees, who facilitated the stunt, said: ” You can run to the jungle, Matt Hancock , but you can’t hide from reality.”

We flew a plane above Im A Celebrity’s camp with a message from Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK. A noise complaint suggests it didn’t go unheard.”

Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK represents more than 6,000 families who lost loves ones in the pandemic, who level criticism against Hancock for his role during the Covid waves in not protecting the most vulnerable.

The group also calls for a Covid inquiry, while criticising Hancock for breaking his own guidelines when he was caught on CCTV having an affair.

The campaign tweeted the banner was flown over the camp, saying “he isn’t a ‘celebrity’, he’s the former health secretary who oversaw the UK having one of the highest death tolls in the world from Covid-19 whilst breaking his own lockdown rules.”

“He’s the man we wrote to over a year ago asking him to pass over his private gmail emails relating to the handling of the pandemic to the new health secretary in readiness for the Covid Inquiry.

He’s the man who didn’t even respond to us.

“He’s claimed the inquiry will set the record straight, but it can only get to the truth if is has the evidence it needs. He should be at home sending in those emails rather than being rewarded with £400,000 for not doing his job.”

“His transparent attempt to sell more books and cleanse his public profile has failed, just like the “protective ring” he dared to suggest he had placed around care homes.”

This week it was revealed that the UK’s covid fraud task force has left £3.3bn unaccounted for, for when the agency winds down in March next year.