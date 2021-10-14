Covid-19: Javid criticises London NYE fireworks cancellation as cases climb

Health secretary Sajid Javid has criticised London mayor Sadiq Khan’s decision to cancel London’s coveted fireworks show for the second year running.

Khan cancelled the show due to concerns of Covid-19. Though data from the UK Health Security Agency has shown that cases are rising in all regions in England, with the East Midlands having the highest rate and London seeing the lowest.

Javid told LBC’S Nick Ferrari that he “can’t understand” the rationale, adding that it would be “perfectly safe” to hold the Thames-side event. “Obviously that’s a decision from the mayor…I hope he can reconsider it.”

The health secretary told Times Radio earlier today that the country’s case numbers have fluctuated recently.

“Overall things feel quite stable at this point. The numbers are a bit up, a bit down over the last few weeks.

“Our primary defences against this virus are working.”

Though daily infections have risen to levels not seen since July, hitting 42,776 yesterday, according to reports.