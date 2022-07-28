Court security guards call off strike after OCS offers pay deal

Court security guards have called off plans to strike after outsourcing firm OCS offered to up their pay by up to 8.3 per cent and hand over a raft of other benefits.

Workers employed by Crawley contractor OCS on the Her Majesty’s Courts and Tribunal Services (HMCTS) contract have suspended plans to strike while they vote on the offer.

If approved, the offer would see court security guards’ base pay rates increased by 8.3 per cent as part of a deal that will see the workers consulted on other benefits including a £125 one-off bonus, improved overtime, bereavement leave, and paid time off for hospital appointments.

Trade union PCS said the deal would see base pay for security guards lifted to £9.85 an hour, as pay for area relief officers would increase to an hourly rate of £10.35 and pay for supervisors would be hiked to £10.85 an hour.

The planned strike had previously been scheduled for the 29 July and for the 2, 3, and 4 of August.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “This significant win for our members came because they stood firm and united. They sent a strong message to OCS that they expected to be recognised for their efforts in keeping the courts open during the pandemic.

“While this win comes from a private contractor, we hope the government will follow their lead, and similarly reward civil servants with a pay rise to help them to cope with the cost-of-living crisis.”