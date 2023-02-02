In Partnership with HM Government Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Could you help provide care to the vulnerable?

Adult social care is one of the most rewarding jobs you can do – one that sees you play a key role in making life better for those who need it the most. Could you be the next person to join the caring profession – and make a difference every single day?



The social care sector isn’t always well understood. But it’s huge – some 18,000 providers across the country provide valuable care to those in society who need support. And many of those providers are looking for staff right now.

Working in the care profession doesn’t require any specific qualifications or experience – rather, it’s about finding people who are willing to go the extra mile for those they care for. If you’ve got that, training and support will be available for everything else.

Felicia worked as a nurse in Brazil, but the 36 year old mum of one knew she wanted to care for older people when she settled in Cheshire. Three years ago she got a job at a Ladies Residential Home in the North West of England and since then her career has flourished – and working 25 hours a week means she can fit it round family life too.

“When you achieve small goals and help someone to become more independent or happier, you really feel valuable to them” Says Felicia

“As a teenager I would spend hours and hours in my grandma’s house, talking and reminiscing with her, so I always enjoyed having contact with older people and that’s why I chose to work with them. They have loads to teach you,” says Felicia.

And now she spends her time making residents’ days happier and healthier. “We do crafts, quizzes and daily exercise – and everyone is invited to take part, even if they don’t have full mobility,” she says.

‘No two days are the same’

“Last month I organised a movie afternoon. We decorated the room and I made bags of sweets and popcorn. I try to be very creative and encourage my colleagues to do the same to make the residents’ day brighter.” There’s a lot more to the job though, as Felicia also spends time administering medication and reviewing care plans with her manager. And it’s clear no two days are the same.

“If you’re the kind of person who just wants to come to work and do the same thing day after day, then being a care worker is not for you,” she says. “Of course we have a routine, but sometimes you’ll find yourself in situations you’re not expecting. We need to be prepared for everything. I’m a professional and I have to make quick decisions to deal with different situations.”

Felicia is now studying for a leadership course after a promotion to senior care worker. And one resident who has really benefited from her work is 91-year-old Cora, who moved into the home six months ago. “Felicia is very helpful in every respect. I can’t quite see and she takes time to explain things to me. We did sewing together and we love a chat and a laugh – we share the same sense of humour and that’s very important!” says Cora. It’s clear to see there’s a bond between the two of them and Felicia even came to take Cora out on her day off.

“She took me to church and it was a wonderful experience. It had been quite a while since I’d been out and I felt worried about going somewhere strange, but Felicia made sure it wasn’t like that and everyone was very welcoming,” says Cora.

Could you be the next Felicia – helping people like Cora? Jobs are available locally, right across the country, offering flexibility on hours and location.

Even better, the sector has become a place to earn qualification – like Felicia’s leadership course. And the government has made it easier to find rewarding, high-quality jobs in the sector, by creating adultsocialcare.co.uk – a website which allows you to apply for roles at a whole host of different providers.

Taking a job in care isn’t just rewarding, but also puts you right at the heart of a national mission to reduce the pressure on our NHS – with social care so important to making sure those who need it get the right care.

Hugely varied, rewarding, and a job that fits around your life. Search for a job near you today at adultsocialcare.co.uk