Costa Coffee win helps digital agency Idhl grow ahead of US expansion

Idhl said winning new clients such as Costa Coffee helped to increase its revenue during 2023.

Idhl, a digital agency backed by the owner of Burger King’s UK arm and Hobbycraft, has said winning new clients such as Costa Coffee helped its revenue edge closer to £40m during 2023.

The Yorkshire-headquartered company, which also has offices in London, Manchester, Newcastle and Leeds, has reported a revenue of £37.8m for the year, up from £36.9m.

In a statement, which did not include pre-tax profit figures, Idhl said winning new clients such as Costa Coffee, Faberge and Church and Dwight as well as retaining the likes of Hammonds and Leeds United FC helped increase its revenue.

Idhl is backed by Bridgepoint and specialises in performance media, e-commerce, web development, data and email marketing.

During the year the group hired Ben Wood as its new chief executive while it recently announced a consolidation of a number of its brands. It is also gearing up for an expansion in the US in 2024.

Wood said: “Idhl operates in a dynamic and exciting digital media environment and our fantastic team of experts continue to deliver the very best, impactful results for our growing client roster.

“This has translated into another year of growth and that’s testament to the fantastic team we have at idhl. 2024 is already shaping up to be an exciting year, as we consolidate all divisions, expand into new territories and continue to accelerate our growth at pace.”

In 2022, Idhl reported a pre-tax profit of £7.9m, down from £8.5m in 2021.

Its full results for 2023 are not due to be filed with Companies House until September this year.