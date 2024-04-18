BP to cut top team as major restructure plans revealed

BP has announced a major restructure and changes to its top team.

BP is to cut its executive leadership team as part of a restructure which it said will help “reduce duplication and reporting line complexity”.

The group said that while it will continue to have three businesses – production and operations, gas and low carbon energy and customers and products, the current regions, corporates and solutions organisation will be integrated into the businesses and functions.

As a result, BP’s executive leadership team will be reduced to ten members, but its financial reporting structure will remain unchanged.

In a statement issued to the London Stock Exchange, the company said that William Lin, who previously led regions, corporates and solutions, will now lead the gas and low carbon energy business, succeeding Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath who is retiring from BP.

Emeka Emembolu will head BP’s technology function, taking over from Leigh-Ann Russell, who is leaving the group.

Restructure will help BP “grow its value”

Chief executive Murray Auchincloss said: “As I set out in February, BP’s destination from IOC to IEC is unchanged – and we need to deliver as a simpler, more focused and higher value company.

“These changes will help us do just that, reducing complexity within BP, allowing our team to focus on delivering our priorities and growing the value of BP.

“I congratulate William on his new role and am delighted to welcome Emeka to the leadership team.

“William brings extensive experience, expertise, and leadership to gas and low carbon energy – a key part of our portfolio.

“He has a proven track record of delivery, managing complex relationships and deals – effectively leading teams to build resilient businesses.

“Emeka has been chief of staff for the past two years and in a 25-year bp career has held senior technical roles right across the business, always focused on safety, value growth, people and technology.

“I would of course also like to thank Anja and Leigh-Ann. Anja has made a hugely positive and lasting impact, building a world class team and low carbon business platform and leading and implementing the right low carbon strategy for bp for the long term.

“Leigh-Ann has ensured bp kept aware of both the opportunities and risks presented by today’s fast-developing technologies.

“Her leadership, commitment to building diverse teams, and care for people are deeply appreciated throughout BP. I wish them both all the very best for the future.”