Cost of Christmas turkey rising fast as inflation pushes up food prices

The cost of a typical turkey Christmas dinner has risen by 3.4 per cent as rocketing inflation pushes up food prices, according to new figures.

Kantar said this morning that the average cost of a Christmas meal for four, with a frozen turkey and all the trimmings, is now £27.48.

The figures show wider grocery inflation has leapt 3.2 per cent year on year in the four weeks to November 28 – the highest rate since June last year.

Kantar said supermarket sales dropped 3.8 per cent over the 12 weeks to November 28 compared with a year earlier, when lockdown restrictions boosted grocery trade.

The average shop size has also shrunk by 8 per cent versus last year, the data revealed.

But grocery spend was still stronger than pre-pandemic levels, up 7 per cent over the quarter compared with the same period in 2019.