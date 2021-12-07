Cost of Christmas turkey rising fast as inflation pushes up food prices

By:

The cost of a typical turkey Christmas dinner has risen by 3.4 per cent as rocketing inflation pushes up food prices, according to new figures.

Kantar said this morning that the average cost of a Christmas meal for four, with a frozen turkey and all the trimmings, is now £27.48.

The figures show wider grocery inflation has leapt 3.2 per cent year on year in the four weeks to November 28 – the highest rate since June last year.

Kantar said supermarket sales dropped 3.8 per cent over the 12 weeks to November 28 compared with a year earlier, when lockdown restrictions boosted grocery trade.

The average shop size has also shrunk by 8 per cent versus last year, the data revealed.

But grocery spend was still stronger than pre-pandemic levels, up 7 per cent over the quarter compared with the same period in 2019.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.