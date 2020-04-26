Coronavirus: UK has lowest single day death toll since March

The UK has recorded another 413 deaths from coronavirus today – the lowest single day figure this month.

The latest figure brings the country’s Covid-19 death toll, from hospital patients, to 20,732.

National medical director of NHS England Stephen Powis said at today’s press briefing that the country was beginning to see drops in the numbers of Covid-19 infections, hospital admissions and deaths.

“From a couple weeks ago, those charts all showed that infections and hospital admissions and people in critical care were on the increase,” he said.

“Over the last few weeks we have seen, because those social distancing measures have been adhered to, that those curves have started to change.

“We are now beginning to see declines particularly in London, and deaths are now plateauing around the country or beginning to decline.”

However, Powis added that it was important for people to continue to follow the government’s social distancing rules in order to avoid a second peak of infections.

“Those benefits have only occurred… because people have complied with the instructions they have all been given,” he said.

“All our efforts, hard as they may be, have begun to pay off.

“My fear is that those curves won’t continue at a downward trend, but will start an upward trend.

“We want to avoid a second peak.”