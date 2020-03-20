Coronavirus: UK death toll rises by 39 to 184

A further 39 people to have tested positive for coronavirus have passed away today, according to NHS England.

It brings the death toll in the UK to 184 with 167 of those coming in England.

The majority of those are believed to be in the south of England and London.

Reportedly, 17 of the deaths to have occurred today were based in London.

All patients to have passed away today were between 50 and 99 years old and had underlying health conditions.

A statement from NHS England said: “A further 39 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in England to 167.

“Patients were aged between 50 and 99 years old and had underlying health conditions.

“Their families have been informed.”

The number of new cases throughout the UK is expected to be released by Public Health England shortly.

More to follow