Coronavirus: Supermarkets urge customers to stop stockpiling

UK supermarkets have called on the UK public to stop stockpiling in response to coronavirus as fears mount that some people could be left without essential products.



In an open letter to customers, the country’s biggest food retailers, including Sainsbury’s, Tesco Asda and Morrisons, called on consumers to “be considerate in the way they shop” to avoid creating shortages.



The letter was published after some supermarkets were forced to restrict sales of essential food and household items such as hand sanitiser and dried pasta after customers rushed to stockpile goods due to fears over being quarantined with coronavirus.



“We understand your concerns but buying more than is needed can sometimes mean that others will be left without,” they said.



“There is enough for everyone if we all work together. Together we can make sure we are looking out for family, friends, neighbours. Together we will care for those around us and those who are elderly, vulnerable or choosing to remain at home.”



Supermarkets said they were working hard “so that you and your families have the food and essentials you need” throughout the coronavirus crisis.



Online delivery and click-and-collect services are running at full capacity and grocers are working with government and suppliers to keep shelves stocked.



Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium which helped to coordinate the open letter, said: “Retailers are working incredibly hard to keep shops well stocked and deliveries running as smoothly as possible.



“In the face of unprecedented demand as a result of coronavirus, food retailers have come together to ask their customers to support each other to make sure everyone can get access to the products they need”.

