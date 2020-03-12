Coronavirus: Sadiq Khan says closing Tube could make spread worse

Sadiq Khan has said that closing schools and shutting down the Tube could make the spread of coronavirus worse.

Independent mayoral candidate Rory Stewart has been leading calls for the government and Khan to be more aggressive in their response against Covid-19.

In particular, he has called for schools to be shut down, public gatherings to be cancelled and for Khan to consider limiting public transport.

However, the mayor of London said today that these sort of drastic measures could “inadvertently make matters worse”.

Speaking to LBC this morning, he said: “We’ve got to be realistic about what we can expect from people.

“For example, those that said we should have closed our schools down two weeks ago that means closing our schools down for 20 weeks plus. Often it will be our grandparents, elderly, with underlying health conditions that will have to do the childcare.

“You could inadvertently make matters worse by taking measures such as closing down schools. If you stop the Tubes and the buses running, people will take different steps.

“They may start driving in central London or start doing other things that will spread the virus. If you cancel sporting events and you go and watch it in the pub, you’re more likely if there’s someone with coronavirus in a pub to catch it then if there’s 70,000 people.”