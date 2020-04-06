Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after his coronavirus condition worsened, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital last night with persistent symptoms of Covid-19.

His medical team made the decision to move him to intensive care at roughly 7pm this evening after his condition deteriorated over the course of the day.

It is understood Johnson remains conscious, and the decision to move him was taken as a precaution should he require ventilation to aid his recovery.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital,” a No 10 spokesperson said.

“The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

The Prime Minister has asked foreign secretary Dominic Raab, who is the first secretary of state, to deputise for him where necessary.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said his thoughts were with the Prime Minister and fiancee Carrie Symonds.

“I know he’ll be getting the best care possible and will come out of this even stronger,” he said.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said: “Terribly sad news. All the country’s thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle said: “This is terrible news. I know the thoughts and prayers of everyone across the House are with the Prime Minister and his family right now. We all wish him a speedy recovery.”

Downing Street has previously named Raab as stand-in prime minister in the event that Johnson was unable to work as a result of the virus.

The foreign secretary this afternoon led the government’s daily coronavirus briefing alongside chief medical officer Chris Whitty and deputy chief scientific adviser Dame Angela McLean.