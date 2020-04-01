Coronavirus: M&S gives staff 15 per cent bonus

Marks and Spencer will give frontline staff across its stores and supply chain a 15 per cent bonus for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.



The company also said employees that “have caring commitments or who are feeling more vulnerable” are able to be furloughed voluntarily on full pay.



The retailer announced this morning that it will rollout plastic face shields this week, which are easier to clean and need less regular adjustment than disposable clinical masks, in addition to plastic “sneeze guards” being installed at checkouts.



Sacha Berendji, M&S retail and operations director said: “M&S fully supports the Government’s efforts to protect our NHS and save lives.



“We are actively encouraging social distancing in our foodhalls, and have already introduced a number of measures to help colleagues stay healthy and enable customers to shop for the essentials they need with confidence – from floor markings to the introduction of sneeze guards at till points.



“The latest measure is the introduction of reusable face shields, which will be distributed to our hard working teams this week.”



Meanwhile, concerns have been raised over the safety of staff at an M&S warehouse in Swindon, which is run by DHL, prompting a walk out of GMB union members.



City A.M. understands that some employees at the warehouse, which was responsible for sending goods to stores, will be put on furlough from next week due to a change in operations.



An M&S spokesperson said: “M&S fully supports the Government’s efforts to protect the NHS and save lives.



“Last week, we temporarily suspended our Clothing & Home store operations and closed outlet stores, whilst our food halls and online businesses remain open so we can continue to deliver for customers.



“This does mean a change to our operations – we know these are difficult times and our logistics partners are doing all they can to support and update their brilliant teams, from the strict social distancing and hygiene measures they’ve put in place at their sites, to furloughing where necessary.”