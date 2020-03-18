London coronavirus: More stringent measures expected for capital

Speculation is growing that the government could impose restrictions on London as early as this weekend to combat coronavirus, such as reducing travel and shutting all but essential shops and services, in line with measures seen in other European capitals.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon suggested that London would see “more stringent measures” in the coming days to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Multiple sources have suggested that plans were being readied to bring in new measures in a bid to stop the coronavirus outbreak from spreading further, with London ahead of the rest of the country in terms of the “curve spread”.

A senior Downing Street source insisted measures would not be introduced today or tomorrow, but No10 did not rule them out at a later date.

Measures are thought to include restrictions around travelling in and out of the capital.

Those plans are also thought to include shutting all shops except supermarkets and pharmacies.

A City Hall source said they were expecting further restrictions to be imposed but had been kept in the dark about details.

This afternoon, as she announced that schools in Scotland would be shut from this weekend, Nicola Sturgeon noted that London may have to take “more stringent measures” because of where it is in the outbreak curve.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said London was “some weeks ahead” and urged those living in the capital to “pay special attention” to social distancing measures.

Speaking from Downing Street, he said: “It’s important that Londoners now pay special attention to what we’re saying about non-essential contact and to take particularly seriously the advice about working from home and avoiding confined spaces such as pubs and restaurants.”

A Number 10 spokesman said today: “We will only take decisions where they are based on scientific and medical advice.”

He noted that “it appears the virus is progressing more quickly in London than elsewhere.”