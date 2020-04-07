Michael Gove is self-isolating after a family member began to show coronavirus-like symptoms on Sunday.

The Cabinet Office minister has not shown any symptoms of Covid-19 himself and he has not been tested.

He is continuing to work from home and has done a round of broadcast interviews this morning.

Gove Tweeted: “Many thanks for kind messages. In accordance with the guidance, I am isolating at home after a member of my family started to display mild symptoms of coronavirus on Sunday.

“I have not displayed any symptoms and am continuing to work as normal.”

Gove told LBC radio this morning that Boris Johnson had not been put on a ventilator after he was sent to St Thomas’ Hospital’s intensive care unit last night.

The Prime Minister was taken to hospital as a “precautionary measure” on Sunday night after persistent coronavirus symptoms over the course of 10 days.

Number 10 said yesterday afternoon that he was in “good spirits” and was still in charge of government.

At 8pm, it was announced his condition had worsened and had been taken to intensive care as a precaution in case he needed to be put on a ventilator.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab will now deputise for Johnson as the government’s first secretary of state.

Last night, Raab said: “There’s an incredibly strong team spirit behind the Prime Minister in making sure that we get all the plans the Prime Minister has instructed us to deliver, to implement them as soon as possible.

“That’s the way we’ll bring the whole country through the coronavirus challenge we face right now.”

New Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been in touch with Raab to offer his full support.

“I was in touch with the foreign secretary last night, and I want to say that the Labour party will act in the national interest,” he said.

“That’s why I have offered to act constructively with the government and support them where that’s the right thing to do, and push them further where we need to do it.”