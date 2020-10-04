Coronavirus: Is the UK set to shake-up quarantine-free travel rules and finally begin airport testing for arrivals?

The UK Government is set to make an announcement on airport testing “in the coming days,” as the list of quarantine-free travel options diminishes

Airport testing is a “key priority,” Barclay told Heathrow boss John Holland-Kaye this week at the Conservative Party Conference, which is currently being held virtually.

While many other countries and airlines have initiated coronavirus testing at the border, the UK Government has been slow to act.

The aviation sector has been pushing the government to adopt the approach.

Barclay told the conference audience: “We absolutely hear the industry”.

Quarantine scheme for those arriving back into the UK finally came into force in early July, with some nation.

Arrivals from countries not on the list of exemptions are instructed to self-isolate for 14 days.

The list of so-called “travel corridors” has gradually shrunk since the summer, as Covid-19 rates have increased.

There are now just seven countries in Europe where English residents can visit quarantine-free.

On Thursday Turkey and Poland were added to the list of countries where quarantine for returning travellers is necessary.

The removal of a travel corridor effectively shuts down travel between the country and the UK, as most travel insurance becomes void and many flights and holidays are cancelled.

Tui cancelled thousands of holidays to family favourite Turkey on Friday after its removal from the safe list.

Easyjet, Tui and Ryanair shares all fell in trading on Friday.

Thoughout the coronavirus pandemic the travel and aviation industry has slashed tens of thousands of jobs.

London’s Heathrow, Gatwick and City airports have seen far less footfall as flights are cancelled.