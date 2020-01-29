Coronavirus: Ikea shuts mainland China stores following outbreak

Ikea is the latest company to announce it will temporarily close stores in China due to the outbreak of coronavirus.



The Swedish retailer will shut around half of its 30 stores in mainland China until further notice to help halt the spread of the disease, the company’s owner Ingka Group said.



Other global chains including Starbucks and luxury goods company LVMH, which owns Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior, have closed branches in China in response to the outbreak.

‘Health and safety are top priorities’



An Ingka Group spokesperson said: “The health and safety of customers and co-workers are always top priorities for Ikea.



“In response to the Chinese government’s call for strict and effective disease control, Ikea Retail China will temporarily close around half of the stores in mainland China until further notice, effective from January 29.

“The decision has been made after careful assessment and consideration of the epidemic situation, and Ikea Retail China is proactively working with local authorities in the cities and regions where we operate.



“The impacted Ikea co-workers are asked to stay at home until further notice with paid leave.”

Retailers shutter Chinese stores as coronavirus spreads



LVMH has shuttered some stores in Wuhan, which is where the virus originated, while Starbucks has closed around half of its 4,292 stores in China.



McDonald’s has also shut five outlets in Hubei province, and Yum China has closed some KFC and Pizza Hut branches.



Uniqlo owner Japan’s Fast Retailing has temporarily closed about 100 stores in the province.



Japanese carmaker Toyota said it will close its plants in China until at least the 9 February, while Honda and Nissan have flown employees in China back to Japan on a government chartered flight.



Meanwhile AB Inbev, which owns Budweisesr, has suspended production at its Wuhan brewery.



The coronavirus death toll currently stands at 132, while the number of confirmed cases has reached 5,974.

