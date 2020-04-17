The government has launched a taskforce, including both industry and academics, to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

Business secretary Alok Sharma announced this afternoon that the taskforce, which will include Sir John Bell, Astrazeneca, and the Wellcome Trust, will focus on developing a vaccine as fast as possible to make it available to the public.

“We are looking forward so when we do make a breakthrough we areready to manufacture by the millions,” Sharma said.

However he warned that the process could take “many months” and that there were no guarantees.

“We cannot put a date on when we will get a vaccine but we live in a country with a rich history of pioneering science,” he said.

Chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said when a vaccine is available they would make sure the most vulnerable are protected first before it is rolled out to the wider population.

“But that is some way off,” Vallance said.

The government has given the go ahead for 21 research projects with funding of £14m, including the development of a vaccine at Imperial College London.

Sharma also refused to be drawn on when the government might lift the coronavirus lockdown, after it was announced yesterday that the restrictions will be in place for at least another three weeks.

He reiterated the government’s message to “stay home and save lives”.

The number of UK coronavirus deaths rose by 847 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll 14,576.

Vallance said that hospital cases are plateauing and going down in some places, which will lead to fewer people going to intensive care