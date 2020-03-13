The FTSE 100 launched a recovery from its worst day of trading since Black Monday in 1987 as markets opened this morning.

London’s blue-chip index climbed almost six per cent in early trading, but later slipped to stand up 4.8 per cent, or 256 points up, at 5,492, at 8.15am.

By 9am the FTSE 100 had cooled gains to just 2.24 per cent at 5,354.7 points.

After initial surges European stocks also gave up most of their gains. Germany’s Dax inched up just 0.4 per cent and France’s cac posted a rise of under one per cent after yesterday’s chaos.

And Asian stocks slumped again. Japan’s Nikkei crashed six per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.14 per cent.

Meanwhile, Italy and Spain banned short-selling of 85 stocks in a bid to prop up their indexes. Europe-s Stoxx 600 index rose 1.2 per cent as of 9am UK time.

Yesterday the FTSE 100 also started trading with a rebound. But then stocks sank by almost 11 per cent in the worst day of global turmoil yet on the coronavirus outbreak.

Donald Trump’s decision to impose a travel ban on 26 European countries wiped billions off global stocks, with airline stocks the worst affected.

The second automatic cutout in trading in a week failed to stall Wall Street stocks’ plunge as the S&P 500, the Dow Jones ansd Nasdaq all closed just shy of 10 per cent down.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank’s stimulus efforts – which did not include a rate cut – failed to lift European stocks out of freefall. France’s Cac crashed 12.3 per cent and Germany’s Dax tumbled 12.2 per cent in the continent’s worst ever day of trading. The continent-wide Stoxx 600 index plummeted 11.5 per cent.

The crisis led the US Federal Reserve to vow $1.5 trillion into the financial system to combat the coronavirus fallout. That prompted a sharp turnaround in US stocks. But gains were muted as traders questioned whether central bank intervention was sufficient.

Helal Miah, investment research analyst at The Share Centre, said he was shocked at this week’s volatility.

“Yes we had some big moves during the financial crisis and sovereign debt crisis and the odd flash crash, yet they never had the extreme one day moves as we have had this week,” he said.

Market bottom or dead cat bounce?

He said the FTSE 100’s sharp six per cent jump at the open came in response to a quiet overnight spell from governments in response to coronavirus.

“This can be attributed to no new drastic measures being taken by governments around the world in regards to containing the virus outbreak,” he said.. Some investors may ask whether this is the bottom, it could be, but seasoned traders and investors will merely see it as a dead-cat bounce.

Since Trump’s travel ban, no extreme measures have been announced. Prime Minister Boris Johnson steered clear of closing schools like Ireland did yesterday. Nor will the UK ban large public gatherings at this stage. Instead Brits with coronavirus symptoms must self-isolate for seven days.

Scientists warned public fatigue of such measures could set in before the worst of the coronavirus outbreak has come and gone.

The Federal Reserve has announced $1.5 trillion injection into the financial system and Japan has pledged to shore up its economy too.

Miners prop up FTSE 100 as travel stocks fall

By 9am the FTSE 100 had given up some of its gains to stand 108 points, or two per cent, up at 5,345 points.

Miners led the way, with BHP and Anglo American up 6.7 per cent, Rio Tinto up 5.2 per cent and United Utilities up 4.5 per cent. Morrison’s was another big riser, up 4.9 per cent.

Travel stocks weighed on the FTSE 100. Carnival, owner of the coronavirus-infected Diamond Princess cruiser, slumped 10.6 per cent and Tui sank six per cent. Easyjet gave up 3.8 per cent.

“The question is whether markets can hold on to these levels through the day,” Miah added.

“That may be hard to do as nervous traders and investors will not want to hold positions through the weekend especially after what happened last weekend and we may see some selling action again towards the end of the day.

“For investors wishing to take a punt now; they may be rewarded over the medium to longer term. Those of a more nervous disposition may just want to sit tight until the volatility dies down.”



