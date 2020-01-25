Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 41 as outbreak spreads around the globe

The number of people that have died as a result of the coronavirus has grown to 41.

Chinese officials confirmed on Saturday – the day of the Lunar New Year – that there had been another 15 deaths in the Hubei province, where the outbreak began.

There are now more than 1,200 confirmed cases in China.

The outbreak has been difficult to contain despite 12 cities, home to 60m people, being placed on lockdown.

Many of the Chinese New Year festivities have had to be cancelled as a result.

The virus, which is a new strain and believed to have originated from an animal, has also spread to other parts of the world.

Australia confirmed on Saturday several cases in Melbourne and Sydney as they joined a handful of countries treating patients.

France revealed there had been three cases as the disease spread to Europe.

The UK is currently investigating a number of suspected cases with officials trying to trace 2,000 people to have recently flown in from Hubei.

The coronavirus causes severe acute respiratory infection with symptoms including a fever and cough. There is currently no specific cure or vaccine.

About a quarter of cases are thought to be severe.

The US and Canada are also investigating suspected cases.

So far the World Health Organization has not classed the virus as an “international emergency” because of the low number of overseas cases.

However, director-general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said: “It may yet become one.”

