Coronavirus: China struggles to slow the spread as death toll rises

The number of new cases of coronavirus rose in mainland China by a further 2,641 on Friday, the National Health Commission (NHC) has confirmed.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases to 66,492.

The death toll also increased by 143, with 139 of those coming in the Hubei province and 107 in the city of Wuhan, where the outbreak occurred.

The total number of deaths is now 1,523.

Chinese authorities are trying to contain the outbreak to the city of Wuhan where the majority of cases have occurred, NHC official Liang Wannian said at a press conference.

The city has been on lockdown for three weeks as a result.

The commission was focused on lowering the fatality rate and reducing the rate of infection, Liang said.

Those returning from holidays to the capital have been told by the government to self-isolate for 14 days.

The official Beijing Daily newspaper said those who failed to obey these government orders would be punished.

It did not say how the measures would be enforced or if it would apply to foreigners arriving in the country.

“All those who have returned to Beijing should stay at home or submit to group observation for 14 days,” Beijing’s virus prevention working group said.

“Those who refuse to accept home or centralised observation and other prevention and control measures will be held accountable under the law,” it said.