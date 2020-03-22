Coronavirus cases surpass 305,000 globally

305,046 people worldwide are now confirmed to be infected with coronavirus.

Figures also show 13,028, or four per cent, of those infected have since died.

Here in the UK, the death toll has risen to 243.

However, 95,500, or 31 per cent have recovered from the virus.

In the US, New York state has been declared a disaster zone and the governor has announced he is: “shutting the valve.”

With 7102 cases, the state has more than the other US states combined.

He has ordered all non-essential workers in the state to remain at home.

The UK is still coming to terms with social isolation measures imposed by the government incrementally.

The closure of pubs, cafes, restaurants and cinemas were announced on Friday after similar steps were taken in European countries.

The government has been criticised for not taken this action sooner.

The global picture

Italy has overtaken China to record the highest death toll from coronavirus at 4825, compared to the latter’s 3261.

Over the weekend Italy took additional steps to combat the virus with a ban on all outdoor exercise and a military imposed lockdown in the Lombardy region.

Spain has also become an epicentre of the virus in Europe.

The Spanish government wants to extend for another 15 days a state of emergency that it imposed this month to try to curb the outbreak, multiple Spanish media outlets reported on Sunday.

The nationwide state of emergency, announced on 14 March, bars people from all but essential outings as the country grapples with Europe’s second-worst coronavirus outbreak.

Internationally, Australia has also announced the closure of social venues but not schools.

India has imposed a one day lockdown and banned all international flights.

The latter step has also been taken by Nigeria whereas Uganda, Eritrea and Angola have recorded their first cases.

Across Africa, 42 of the continent’s 54 countries are now affected by the virus.

The UK government will give another update later this afternoon.