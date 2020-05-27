Coronavirus: Boris Johnson to face MPs amid Dominic Cummings row

Boris Johnson will be grilled by senior MPs today as the prime minister faces growing pressure from within his own party to sack top aide Dominic Cummings.

Johnson will appear in front of the Commons Liaison Committee for the first time since taking office, with MPs set to ask about the government’s handling of coronavirus.

But the committee, which is the only one entitled to question the prime minister, will likely also ask about Cummings’ controversial trip to Durham.

The senior adviser has defended his decision to drive 260 miles from his London home, saying it was necessary for childcare purposes. He has also said that a further trip to Barnard Castle was intended to test his eyesight before driving back to London.

But his actions have sparked outrage across the political spectrum.

Junior minister Douglas Ross yesterday resigned over the controversy, while more than 35 Tory MPs have called on Cummings to step down.

Despite the mounting political pressure, Johnson has maintained support for his top aide, saying his actions were reasonable.

But the prime minister’s approval rating has taken a hit during the row.

A poll from Savanta published yesterday found that Johnson’s approval rating for his handling of the crisis is now below zero (minus one per cent), having dropped 20 points since the end of last week.

The meeting of the Commons Liaison Committee, which is made up of MPs who chair select committees, was called last week to scrutinise Johnson’s position during the Covid-19 crisis.

New chairman Sir Bernard Jenkin said the pandemic had led to a “centralisation of power”, adding that the prime minister was “more personally accountable than usual”.

Johnson faced criticism for pulling out of a previous Commons Liaison Committee hearing in October, arguing that he had to “focus on delivering Brexit”.